Albert "Big Al" Deruiter
Passed away suddenly at the farm in Selkirk on June 14, 2020 in his 76t h year. Beloved husband of 51 years to Sharon (née Smith). Loving father of Paul (Nancy) and Jim. Caring grandpa of Haydn and Caitlin. Survived by his sister in law Marlend Vriend his siblings Irene Baarda (Jim), Diane Van Beek (Bert), Henny Uyl (Lawrence), Hank (Janice), Hilly Gaskin (Paul), Special uncle and great uncle to Pam Vossenberg (Anthony), Mike Vriend (Sherry), ,Julianna, Emmali, Adam and Sam. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Hilda (nee Koors), his brother John(Linda), and his younger brother Herm (Brenda). Al will be sadly missed by many other nieces and nephews and friends especially those around the farm where he loved to be. Big Al was well known in the community as the owner, with his wife Sharon, of Port Colborne Catering & Vending for the past 51 years. His 2 boys Paul & Jim will continue the business in his honour. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 17, 2020.
