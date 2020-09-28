1/1
Albert DiGAETANO
It is with great sadness that the family of Albert DiGaetano announce his passing at the L&A County General Hospital on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of 43 years to Brenda (nee Prokop), loving & devoted father of Christopher (Rosa Suppa) and Jeremy, cherished brother of Anthony (Elizabeth). Fondly remembered by extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place with Milestone Cremation Services, Napanee. Friends desiring may contribute in his memory to the Canadian Cancer Society with appreciation. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.milestonecremation.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 28, 2020.
