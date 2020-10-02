Formerly of Port Colborne, passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age 90 years. Beloved husband of Yvonne (nee Schoenhals), loving father of Greg (Cher) Royal of Ridgeway. Albert was predeceased by his sister Jean (Ted) Houston and his brother Douglas (the late Rhea) Royal. Born in Ottawa he moved to Port Colborne in 1931 and in 1952 moved to Sherkston. In 1955, Yvonne and Albert built a home in Gasline, where they resided for many years. He graduated from Niagara College with a Diploma in Labour Management Relations. Albert worked at INCO until he retired in 1983. He was a member of the Port Colborne Lions Club and the Port Colborne Gyros. Cremation has taken place. A private family burial will be held at Overholt Cemetery at a later date. Due to COVID-19, A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Northland Pointe or a charity of one's choice
. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome