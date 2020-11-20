Peacefully with his wife by his side, Bert entered the presence of the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 84. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Thelma Pomeroy and his sister Althea (late Abe) Hulzebos. Survived by his loving wife Shirley Pomeroy (nee Burnett) and his children Stephen (Susan) Pomeroy and Kristen (Ken) Dudek. Adoring Grandpa to Hannah, Kaylee, and Joanna Pomeroy and Josiah and Victoria Dudek. Bert will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Bert was a simple man, and in keeping with his wishes the family will have a private service at Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie. He will be laid to rest along side his family at the Cobourg Union Cemetery in Cobourg, ON. If desired, donations in memory of Bert may be made to the Riverside Community Church, Fort Erie ON. Online condolences and memories may be made shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca