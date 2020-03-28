Home

Albert Shale


1930 - 05
Albert Shale Obituary
Shale, Albert May 2, 1930-March 25, 2020 Loving husband to Edna (nee Taylor) for 71 ½ years, brother to Fred, father to Doug, Bruce, Catherine (the late Barry Sr., 2014) Racey and Allan, grandfather to the late Barry Jr. (2016), Darin, Jennifer, Austin and Ashley, and great-grandfather to Logan and Alexander Robertson, and Brooke Racey. Predeceased by brother Robert, son Paul. Employee of MetLife for 30+ years, helping the citizens of the Niagara Region. Loved being at their cottage up north, in Barry's Bay, snowmobiling in the winter, boating and fishing in the summer. Spent many years at their condo in Seminole, Florida surrounded by their many friends. He loved his daily martini. He will be forever missed by his family and friends, and will be remembered in our hearts and through the many stories we will tell to honour his legacy. In accordance with Albert's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced in due time on the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME'S website. (905) 937-4444 Memorial donations may be made to the . On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020
