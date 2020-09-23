1/
Albert SLOBODIAN
Passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (2008). Cherished father of Larry (Mary - Lou) Slobodian, Justine ( Bobby) Turner and Lisa (Wayne) Ranger. Loving Papa of Dave (Shauna), Derek (Shelby), Bonnie ( Peter), Dustin ( Jennifer), Scotty (Vanessa), Genevieve (Corey) and Shannon ( Remy). Great Papa of 6 great grandchildren. Brother of Jean Uchach, Jim Slobodian and Dave (Yvette) Slobodian. He is predeceased by his 3 brothers and his sister. Al will be sadly missed by his In-Laws, nieces, nephews and special friend Kathy Wickham. Al owned and ran his own Haulage Company for many years. He was an avid Vegetable Gardener who loved working in his own garden. A Family Graveside Service will take place on Friday, September 25th at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 regulations, the Graveside Service is limited to 50 people. Guests must bring a mask. Memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. The Graveside Service will be Live Streamed from the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME Facebook Page at 11 a.m. on Friday.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 23, 2020.
