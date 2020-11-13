Unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 84 years old. Beloved husband of Doris for 62 years. Cherished father of Mark (Alice) and the late Brenda (2005). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Melinda (John), Dana (Phil) Nicole (Marcus) and Monique (Taylor) and his great-grandchildren Hunter and Madison. He is survived by his brothers Clair (Carole) and Ralph (Sharon) and sister Donna Unrau (the late John) and Sister in-law Rita (the late Clinton). He will be sorely missed by his best buddy Bandit. Albert was a supervisor at General Motors retiring after 39 years. He was very involved in the maintenance and care of Carson Camp in Sauble Beach where he will be dearly missed by all friends. Al was an avid Nascar Fan, golfer and loved fishing. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the NHS Foundation Prostrate Cancer Clinic would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagra.ca
