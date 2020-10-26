Peacefully, at Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie, in his eighty-seventh year, with Naomi Ruth (Forster), his loving wife of fifty-four years at his side. Born in Port Colborne, Albert was a life-long resident of the Niagara Region. Employed as a maintenance electrician at International Nickel until his retirement, Al is better known for his entrepreneurial endeavors particularly as proprietor of Al's Miniature Golf in Long Beach, Ontario. Al was always active in the community sitting on a variety of boards and committees focused on heritage and conservation and was a lifelong donor and supporter of the Canadian Blood Services. Albert is both predeceased and survived by more family and friends than could be listed in the entirety of this publication. His kind and gentle manner, boundless compassion, love of nature and animals (particularly the countless dogs that benefited from his pocketful of biscuits) and unwavering loyalty to family and friends ensured that Al will be fondly remembered by everyone that knew him. If you loved Al, you can be sure that he loved you too. At Albert's request cremation has taken place. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Port Colborne. Interment of cremated remains will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Wainfleet. In lieu of flowers, donations to Myeloma Canada would be appreciated. Online memories, condolences and photos may be shared at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca