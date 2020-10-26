1/1
Alberto Luigi - "Antonio Giuseppe Francesco Giacomo JP Aloysius Pas" Pinelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, at Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie, in his eighty-seventh year, with Naomi Ruth (Forster), his loving wife of fifty-four years at his side. Born in Port Colborne, Albert was a life-long resident of the Niagara Region. Employed as a maintenance electrician at International Nickel until his retirement, Al is better known for his entrepreneurial endeavors particularly as proprietor of Al's Miniature Golf in Long Beach, Ontario. Al was always active in the community sitting on a variety of boards and committees focused on heritage and conservation and was a lifelong donor and supporter of the Canadian Blood Services. Albert is both predeceased and survived by more family and friends than could be listed in the entirety of this publication. His kind and gentle manner, boundless compassion, love of nature and animals (particularly the countless dogs that benefited from his pocketful of biscuits) and unwavering loyalty to family and friends ensured that Al will be fondly remembered by everyone that knew him. If you loved Al, you can be sure that he loved you too. At Albert's request cremation has taken place. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Port Colborne. Interment of cremated remains will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Wainfleet. In lieu of flowers, donations to Myeloma Canada would be appreciated. Online memories, condolences and photos may be shared at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved