With his family surrounding him, at age 85, our beloved Albertus (Bert) Witvoet passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at NHS - St. Catharines. Beloved husband of Alie (Alice) Witvoet-Oldejans, loving father of Ed (Denise), Maynard (Cori), Marguerite (Georges), John (Doreen), Steve (Allison). Cherished grandfather to Caleb, Jacob, Davis, Kyler, Jolene, Bryn, Emma, Grayson, Daymen and Oliver. Predeceased by brother Gerrit Jan (George), survived by brothers Lolle (Lowell) and Fred, and sisters Tetje (Thelma), Rini and Nell, Bert will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. In his career as teacher, editor, writer and church leader, he touched many other lives. Wise, caring and compassionate, Bert also had a capricious side and all these qualities were evident in his 18 years of teaching at Hamilton District Christian High, Toronto District Christian High, Harbord Collegiate, Scarborough Christian High and Toronto Christian Secondary, as well as in his writings for Woodbridge & Vaughan News, Vanguard Magazine, The Banner, Calvinist Contact/Christian Courier, St. Catharines Standard, and Christian Educators Journal. A strong leader in the church, Bert also served on various boards of the Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan and locally. Visitation Friday, March 13 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 pm at Jubilee Fellowship CRC, 13 Wilholme Drive, St. Catharines. Memorial Service Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. followed by a reception, also at Jubilee CRC. We hope to provide audio and/or video livestream of Saturday's Memorial Service for those who cannot attend in person. See memorial website link below for further details. Online condolences may be made at Bert's memorial website at forevermissed.com, where you can also share and view tributes, photos and stories. As a tribute to Bert's legacy consider a donation to one of his favourite charities: Institute for Christian Studies, World Renew, EduDeo Ministries, Hamilton District Christian High or Christian Courier. "For I am already being poured out like a drink offering, and the time has come for my departure. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness..." 2 Timothy 4: 6-8
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 13, 2020