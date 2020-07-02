1/1
Albina COMIN
Passed away peacefully at Millennium Trail Manor on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Riccardo Comin (2005). Loving mother of Linda (the late David) Turner and Janice (Barry) Millin. Cherished Noni of Lianne (Marc) Thompson, Denyse (Josh) Hartway, Ken (Jennifer) Millin and Jennelle (Chris) Kilmer and Noni-Mom of Madyson and Reed Hartway, Carter and Hunter Thompson, Raiya and Kennedy Millin, Atlyn, Weston and Ryker Kilmer. Dear sister of Elsa Serafino, Doug (Nodi) Caverson and Del Baldin. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Scapular Church. Cremation will follow, with interment at a later date in Lundy's Lane Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Comin, donations to The Niagara Health Foundation would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
