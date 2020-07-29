1/1
Albina Ingeborg Singhuber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 26th, in her 92nd year. Albina, dear mother of Randy and his wife Jackie and Heidi and her husband Joe. Devoted grandmother of Michele, Jason, Meghan, Lauren and 7 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31st from noon to 1 p.m. at the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines, 905-684-6346. During these times of proper social distancing the family asks that you please keep the visit short, 5 to 10 minutes, and you remain in your vehicle until the funeral home staff comes to escort you into the building. A private family service with interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery will follow. Online tributes and condolences may be made at: www.hulseandenglish.com. If so desired, donations made in Albina's memory to the Calvary Church would be appreciated by her family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
9056846346
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved