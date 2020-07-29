Peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 26th, in her 92nd year. Albina, dear mother of Randy and his wife Jackie and Heidi and her husband Joe. Devoted grandmother of Michele, Jason, Meghan, Lauren and 7 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31st from noon to 1 p.m. at the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines, 905-684-6346. During these times of proper social distancing the family asks that you please keep the visit short, 5 to 10 minutes, and you remain in your vehicle until the funeral home staff comes to escort you into the building. A private family service with interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery will follow. Online tributes and condolences may be made at: www.hulseandenglish.com
. If so desired, donations made in Albina's memory to the Calvary Church would be appreciated by her family.