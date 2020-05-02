On Friday, May 1, 2020 at 91 years of age, Aldina was as reunited with the love of her life Emile. She was a strong matriarch who was deeply loved and will be forever cherished in the hearts of her children Joe (Maria) and Mike (Christine). She was the beloved grandmother of Jason, Salina, Janessa, Bradley (Deanna) and Alex and great grandmother of baby Stella who captured her heart. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews, long term friends and extended family. Born in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal on December 20th, 1928, to Eugenio & Virginia DaCosta, Aldina was the eldest of 7 children with sisters Ilda (Arestidec Serralheiro), Adriana (Manuel Lima), the late Isabel (Alberto Barata), Virginia (Eduardo Monte) and brothers Manuel (Maria) and the late Vivaldo (Liane). In 1965 she immigrated to Canada where she lived in the city of Ottawa until her move to St.Catharines in 2013. Aldina will be remembered as a person who never said no to helping others and who put everyone's needs above her own. A private graveside service will take place at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. A Mass and Celebration of her Life will be held for family and friends when we are once again able to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Shepherds of Good Hope, where Aldina volunteered for many years, at www.sghottawa.com. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 2, 2020.