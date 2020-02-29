|
Passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his residence at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Ana for 43 years. Cherished father of Antin (Nadya), Roman (Lindsay) and Aleksandra (Nick). Loving Dido of Theo, William, Simon, Benjamin, Casey and one grandchild on the way. Brother of Natalia Furda and Bohdan. He is predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Roman. Alek came to Toronto, Ontario when he was 22 years old where he met his wife and started a family. Soon after they purchased a home in St. Catharines where he worked at General Motors for over 30 years. Alek loved fishing, camping with his family, gardening in the backyard and had a chance to coach soccer for all three of his kids. Alek loved his Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Blue Jays and played a lot of golf. Alek was head of parish council at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, was an active member of Plast scouting and Ukrainian nursing home in St. Catharines. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Sunday, March 1st from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Panachyda will take place at 7 p.m. in the funeral home on Sunday. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church, 14 Rolls Avenue, St. Catharines on Monday, March 2nd at 10 a.m. Burial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery to follow. Memorial donations to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020