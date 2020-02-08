|
Surrounded by the love of his family, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sandro. He lost his long, hard fought battle with cancer, at the age of 56, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Hospice Niagara. Beloved husband of Angie. Cherished father of Gerry, Alexander and Max. Loving son of the late Gerardo and Gigina Cipriano. Dear brother of Frank (Lynda). Brother-in-law of Thalia (Steven) Raptis and John (Debbie) Philippeos. Loving uncle of Katie (Derek), Adam, Gina, Fotina, Stergios (Maria), Alex (Ashley), Dina and Niki. Great-uncle of Alexander, Amelia, and Stefanos. Sandro will be sadly missed by many extended family and good friends. Sandro was born in Italy and immigrated to Canada in 1966 with his family. He received his Pharmaceutical Degree in 1986 and worked as a Pharmacist at various drug stores in the Niagara Region. In 1988, he co-founded Neighbourhood Pharmacy and King Street Pharmacy. He will be missed by many of his loyal customers. Sandro enjoyed sports, music, cooking, gardening, and especially spending time with his best friend Elvis (dog). A sincere thank you to Dr. C. Bertothy, Dr. R. Yelamanchili, the ParaMed team, especially Nurse Susan, and a special thank you to all of the staff at Hospice Niagara for all of their support during this difficult time. Sandro's family will receive family and friends at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Sunday, February 9th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers will take place at 8 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Alfred's Church, 272 Vine Street, St. Catharines on Monday, February 10th at 11 a.m. with entombment to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Niagara or The Walker Family Cancer Centre.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020