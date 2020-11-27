Wierstra, Alex (Ale) Jan: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alex Jan Wierstra on November 9th, 2020 in his 94th year. Beloved husband of Tina for 65 years. Loving father to Hedda, Joanne, Linda and William (1996). Alex will also be greatly missed by his dear sister Joukje (the late Mathias) van den Berg-Wierstra in the Netherlands. Alex was predeceased by his parents, Willem and Trijntje Hager-Wierstra, his brother John (Nel) and his sister Ans (Folkert) Leenstra-Wierstra. Alex will also be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews in both Canada and Europe. At Alex's request, cremation has taken place. A graveside service has been held for the immediate family at Fairview Cemetery in Niagara Falls. In memory of Alex, donations to the Canadian Institute for the Blind or to Faith Fellowship Church in Niagara Falls would be appreciated by the family. Loved and cherished always. Until we meet again. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com