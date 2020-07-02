Alex MORTON

Peacefully, with the love of his family, at Country Lane Nursing Home, In Chatsworth. Alex William Charles Morton, of Kemble, at the age of 87. Dearly missed by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia Morton (nee Petch). Much loved father of Kim (Tom) Doherty, and Gary Morton. Proud grandfather of Rob, Stacey, Michelle, Brad, Sean, Jonathan, Ian, Rachel, and great-grandfather of Zachary, Torrun, Astrid, Leia, and Nora. Dear brother of Roger (Marie) Morton. Alex will also be missed by his nephews, Wes Crowther, and Jamie Crowther. Predeceased by; his parents Wesley and Bertha Morton, and his sister Irene (Paul) Crowther. Cremation has taken place and burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery will be take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations, to the Chapman House may be made by visiting www.woodfuneralhome.ca