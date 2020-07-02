1/1
Alex MORTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, with the love of his family, at Country Lane Nursing Home, In Chatsworth. Alex William Charles Morton, of Kemble, at the age of 87. Dearly missed by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia Morton (nee Petch). Much loved father of Kim (Tom) Doherty, and Gary Morton. Proud grandfather of Rob, Stacey, Michelle, Brad, Sean, Jonathan, Ian, Rachel, and great-grandfather of Zachary, Torrun, Astrid, Leia, and Nora. Dear brother of Roger (Marie) Morton. Alex will also be missed by his nephews, Wes Crowther, and Jamie Crowther. Predeceased by; his parents Wesley and Bertha Morton, and his sister Irene (Paul) Crowther. Cremation has taken place and burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery will be take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations, to the Chapman House may be made by visiting www.woodfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved