|
|
Bendes, Alexander (Alex) On March 10th, 2020, in his 94th year, Alex joined Violet, his loving wife and best friend for over 66 years. Together again. Beloved father of Robert and Linda Hishon (Richard). Devoted grandfather of Michael, Marissa and Mike (Brittany). Proud great grandfather of Barrett and Hendrix Hishon. Predeceased by parents Alex and Esther; in-laws Nick and Margaret; brother Zoli (Margaret); sister Helen (Louis); brother-in-laws Andy (Beatrice, Margaret) and Leslie; sister-in-law Alice; niece Diana. Survived by his sister-in-law Helen; brother-in-law Ernie (Sandy) and Steve. Niece and goddaughter Barbara (Wilfried) and niece Nancy (Glenn), hold a special place in their heart for their uncle. He will be dearly missed by nephew Alan; niece Laura (Larry); Rohaly cousins; family of Hungarian cousin Eva Papp. Alex had a long successful career with the TH&B and CP Railway. Special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff of Caroline Place and Juravinski Hospital. Visitation will be held at TRUSCOTT, BROWN & DWYER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1309 King St. E. (at the Delta, opposite Gage Park) on Friday, March 20th, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to John Calvin Hungarian Presbyterian Church (121 Birch Ave. Hamilton L8L 6H8) where Alex was a longtime member. Online tributes and condolences can be made at www.tbdfuneralchapel.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 13, 2020