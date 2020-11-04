It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Alexander Bert "Sandy" Gorham. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20th, in his 77th year, at his countryside home near Buenos Aires, Argentina, surrounded by his wife, his children and his beloved golden retriever, Argo. Sandy is survived by his wife Silvia Franzetti, children Ben (Natasha), Maya (Chad) and Pablo (Olivia), sister Ann (Alvin) Skiles, brother Carl, grandchildren Ines, Anouk, Arlo and Nomi, and many adoring cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be terribly missed by his family, his life-long friends and all of the people around the world whose lives were touched by his kindness, affection and sense of humor. His traveling spirit and his work at the UN allowed him to live in many countries throughout his life, from South Africa to Sweden and from Nepal to Italy, but there is one particular area that always held a special place in his heart: his hometown of Thorold. Whenever he'd be in Canada visiting his family, he would always find the time to stop by the house he grew up in or drive along the canal, to reminisce about his childhood and youth. Sandy's selflessness towards the people he loved, the integrity and principles with which he led his life, and the infinite knowledge he so easily shared will forever be an inspiration to all those who knew him.



