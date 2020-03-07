|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Alexander Frederick Gabany, who passed peacefully, and surrounded by family, on Monday March 2nd, 2020, at 98 years of age. He succumbed to a life well-lived. Born October 9th, 1921 in Bodrogkisfalud Hungary to Elizabeth and Joseph Gabanyicz, Alex was the eldest of seven children. The family immigrated to Canada in 1926 and ultimately settled in Welland, Ontario. Though they faced many hardships they gratefully accepted them and, through their faith and vigorous hard work, thrived. A practicing Christian and devout Catholic; Alex was a member of St. Kevin's Parish, where he sang alongside his wife, Claire, in the church's choir for over 50 years. An Engineering Technician by trade, held his longest tenure (1960-1983) with Ontario Hydro in the Electrical Inspection Department. After retirement he continued on the path he had made, serving as an active Hydro Retiree. Alex's passions could be found in the clocks he admired, the garden he kept and anything he could find that withheld the craftsmanship and ornate nature of the greatest generation. It was because of these passions that he became a adherent member of the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors (NAWCC) and the Historical Lighting Society of Canada (HLSC), and remained as such for his entire adult life. He was also a proud past President of Welland Pelham Community Living, and a Navy League Member serving in the Second World War on the HMCS Royal Mount. His life experience was only bested by his devotion to his family, and ultimately his wife Claire, "the love of his life, the girl in the yellow dress." Alex made friends wherever he went. He loved the sun warming his face and embraced all of God's splendors; he never held back to offer the glories of that day, thankful just to be alive to enjoy it. Alex is pre-deceased by his young son Christopher, brothers Joseph, Nick and Leslie; and sisters Elsie, Ethel, and Grace. Alex is survived and missed by his loving wife and soulmate Claire Kathleen Gabany, who would have celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversaries on Friday, March 6th. He is also survived on by his loving family. His children Connie (Rick) Ferguson, Pam (Gary) Vittie, Peter (Suzi) Gabany, Nathan (Claudia) Gabany, Becky (Miles) Kupila, and his "angel on earth" Sandy. Also, grandchildren, Scott, Kelly, Erica, Tyler, Katie, Arwen, Owen, Phillip, Michael, Amanda, Natalia, Nicholas, and Alyssa. And, great-grandchildren Samantha, Carter, Olivia, Hope, Emily, Bobby, Manno, Stella, Oliver and Madelyn. As well as devoted friends Brenda and George. Alex Gabany was a reader, a thinker, an optimist, a philosopher. And his absence will forever be felt for many years to come. Even at 98 years of age, he was somehow taken too soon. The family will receive friends at the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland on Sunday, March 8th from 2 to 4 p.m. Vigil prayers will be held on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. immediately followed by a R.C.L. Branch 4 service. A funeral mass will be held at the Parish Community of St. Kevin, 303 Niagara Street, Welland on Monday, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Living or to a . Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com. "As per family request, respect a scent free environment."
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020