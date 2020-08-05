It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Dad on July 29, 2020 in his 88th year, with family by his side at Lookout Ridge Fonthill. Al was born in Port Colborne, living most of his life in Welland and retiring at their home on the Parkway in Fort Erie. Predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty (June 6, 2020), his brother Paul (1967) and his parents Harry and Isabel. Loving father to John (Rosalie), Sue (Jack), Kelly (Jim), Ed (Lise) and Jeff. Beloved grandfather to Jesse, Devin, Tulah, Diti, Levi, Molly, Farrah, Tiana, Ty, Peyton and Sydney. Remembered by his brothers Ed, Jim and Ross, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Al was a graduate of Welland High & Vocational School. He began his career as Foreman at General Tire, then Plant Manager at Welland Forge. He returned to school at age 40, becoming a Financial Advisor at Draper Dobie, Pitfield Mackay Ross and RBC Dominion Securities. Al enjoyed motorcycling across North America, travelling the world with Betty and spending time with his family and friends. Al enjoyed his membership in the historically known 'ROMEO' group. He'll be missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Lookout Ridge, LHIN staff, the Palliative Care team of Dr. Dooler and nurses Stephanie and Kim. Special thanks to Dr. David Bak and Dr. Stewart Pugsley for their years of compassionate caring for Al. Arrangements have been entrusted to H.L. Cudney Funeral Home in Welland. A private family service will be held. Online condolences available at: www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
. For anyone who wishes, a donation in Al's memory would be appreciated by the family to the charities that Al supported: the MS Society, Heart and Stroke or Women's Place of South Niagara: https://womensplacesn.org/give-help/make-a-donation/