Alexander (Alex) Momentoff

Alexander (Alex) Momentoff In Memoriam
In memory of a beloved Husband, Dad and Grandpa, who passed away February 9, 2015. Sad is the heart that loves you, Silent the tears that fall, Living our lives without you Is the hardest part of all. In all that life has given us, And all that's left to do, We will never have a greater gift, Than the years we spent with you. Loved you yesterday as we do today and will for every tomorrow, Your loving wife Regina and family Mark (Ann), Alexis (Bob) and Matthew
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020
