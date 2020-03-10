|
In loving memory of Mr. Alexandre J. Joseph December 17, 1931 - March 7, 2020 With heavy hearts, the family announces his passing on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 88 years. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Welland General Hospital. He is survived by his wife Lucienne (née Lapierre), his children, Joanne (Yvon) Charlebois, Jacques Joseph, Gilles (Kim) Joseph, Monique (Marc) Lapointe and Lynne (Larry) Gallant. Dear Pepère of Natalie (Denis) Charette, Paul (Monika) Charlebois, Julie (Jason) Dunn, Jean-Paul Joseph, Vanessa Cashmore (Kevin Throop), Kevin (Kristen) Cashmore, Chantalle (Jamie) McInnes, Tiffany (Shawn) Kavelman as well as thirteen great-grandchildren and one on the way. He was the son of the late Jean-Abel Joseph and the late Emilie Amesse. He is survived by his sister Jeannine (late Roger Rioux). He was predeceased by siblings Eva (late Alphonse Fournier), André, Emilien (late Hélène), Arthur (late Dorianne), Célestin (late Thérèse), Noëlla (late Joe Chopp), Thérèse (late Archie DelCol), Fernande (late Eugene Brazeau, Paul Cavallin) and Maurice (late Rita). He was also predeceased by sisters and brothers-in-law, Irene (late René Forget), Anita (late Hansel Romain), Denise (late Alphonse Bélanger), Denis Lapierre, Maurice Lapierre and Guy Lagacé. Cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Robert Hétu officiating at Église Catholique St. Jean de Brébeuf, 300 Killaly St. East, Port Colborne. Reception will follow. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the or to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation Canada.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 10, 2020