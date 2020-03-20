|
|
Passed peacefully in, her sleep on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Plymouth Cordage, at 99 years of age. She is now reunited with her beloved husband George. Loving mother of Sonja and the late Hayward Hollett, Carole and Julian Hlywka and David. Alice will be lovingly remembered by her 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way. Dear sister of Lawrence Zenchuk. Alice will also be missed by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, 3 sisters and one brother. Cremation has taken place with private family interment in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the staff at Plymouth Cordage, the PSW's of St. Elizabeth and to Dr. Carle, all for your wonderful compassionate care of Alice. Memorial donations may be made to a in honour of Alice. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young St Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 20, 2020