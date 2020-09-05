1/2
Alfred Jonathan OLLING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that on September 1, 2020 Alfred Jonathan Olling, surrounded by family and friends, passed away in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Farbrother) (2014) and beloved father of the late Randy (2020). Chosen Grandpa to Jenifer, Roo and Natalie. Super grandpa to Avianna. He will be remembered by all as a smart, friendly and proud man who loved life. He was always ready to sing, tell a joke, give advice or share a story; and he knew a lot of them! Alfred left an imprint on everyone he met. Loved by all, you will be deeply missed! Special thanks to staff and friends at Villa de Rose. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church St. St. Catharines. If desired, memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com. "May you have love to share, health to spare and friends that care." - Alfred Olling


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
9056846346
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved