It is with great sadness that on September 1, 2020 Alfred Jonathan Olling, surrounded by family and friends, passed away in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Farbrother) (2014) and beloved father of the late Randy (2020). Chosen Grandpa to Jenifer, Roo and Natalie. Super grandpa to Avianna. He will be remembered by all as a smart, friendly and proud man who loved life. He was always ready to sing, tell a joke, give advice or share a story; and he knew a lot of them! Alfred left an imprint on everyone he met. Loved by all, you will be deeply missed! Special thanks to staff and friends at Villa de Rose. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church St. St. Catharines. If desired, memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family.
. "May you have love to share, health to spare and friends that care." - Alfred Olling