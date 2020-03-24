|
Leaves his wife of 55 years, Judith Elizabeth, of whom he was very proud, Susan, and daughter-in-law Carolyn Boll of Pointe Claire, PQ, son Peter, daughter-in-law Catherine and grandchildren, Nicole of Winnipeg, MB and Benton of Montreal, PQ. He was also the proud father of the late Jennifer Ann Kingsley, 1978. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins in England, Canada and the US. A native of London, England, he attended schools in England, Germany and Romania. During WW2 he served with various British Army infantry and intelligence, was attached to the Hampshire Regt., from Normandy to Bremerhaven as a sniper and line-crosser. He took part in the Battle of Arnhem, Holland. As an Intelligence Corps sergeant-major he was instrumental in rebuilding norther German's post-was political and labor organizations and commanded British field security sections in north-west Germany. Later served as port security office at the Hock van Holland, then as an intelligence officer with the British Foreign Office. He immigrated to Canada in 1948, serving as editor of the then weekly Cobourg Sentinel Star, Cobourg, ON. He came to St. Catharines in 1953 and worked at the Standard as report, columnist and editor for the next 38 years. Kinglsey was a man with moral standards he applied in his career as a newsman. He believed firmly that public business must be done in public, where citizens could see and hear what was going on. As senior reporter, he covered both City and Regional Councils, lambasting them for business conducted "in camera" unnecessarily. When he discovered well-known organizations did indeed discriminate on racial, color and religious grounds he made the facts known. As a Column Nine writer and editorial page editor, he continued that work. Things changed and St. Catharines Niagara as whole became better places in which to live because of it. He was a member of the Intelligence Corps Comrades Association and the Market-Garden (battle of Arnhem) Veterans Association. A Memorial Service for Fred will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place and the interment of his ashes will be in his daughter's grave with only the immediate family present.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 24, 2020