Passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 87. Devoted husband of the late Patricia (2009). Father of Paul (Birthe), Glenn (Marla) and the late Karen (1958). Much loved grandfather of Joshua, Breanna Lyons-Cassel (David), Christian, Lydia and Dylan. Great-grandfather of Audrianna Lyons-Cassel. Brother of Harry, Sally, Helen, twin brother Nathaniel, Leonard and Brian and fondly remembered by many friends. Alfred was former District Governor with Lions Club International and founder and manager of Alfie and the Pearlies. Service details to be announced at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Morgan Funeral Home. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society.