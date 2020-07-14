1/1
Alfred "Alfie" LYONS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 87. Devoted husband of the late Patricia (2009). Father of Paul (Birthe), Glenn (Marla) and the late Karen (1958). Much loved grandfather of Joshua, Breanna Lyons-Cassel (David), Christian, Lydia and Dylan. Great-grandfather of Audrianna Lyons-Cassel. Brother of Harry, Sally, Helen, twin brother Nathaniel, Leonard and Brian and fondly remembered by many friends. Alfred was former District Governor with Lions Club International and founder and manager of Alfie and the Pearlies. Service details to be announced at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Morgan Funeral Home. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved