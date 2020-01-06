Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Welland, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfreda DOLISHNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfreda DOLISHNY

Add a Memory
Alfreda DOLISHNY Obituary
Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday December 30, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved wife of 19 years to Steven Dolishny. Loving mother of Nancy (Dan) Andrews, Steven (Sharlene) Beck and the late Lynne Bertrand. Lovingly remembered by her seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three sisters and four brothers. Vremation has taken place. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held on Thursday at 1:00 p.m.. at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Welland. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfreda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -