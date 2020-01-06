|
|
Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday December 30, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved wife of 19 years to Steven Dolishny. Loving mother of Nancy (Dan) Andrews, Steven (Sharlene) Beck and the late Lynne Bertrand. Lovingly remembered by her seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three sisters and four brothers. Vremation has taken place. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held on Thursday at 1:00 p.m.. at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Welland. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com