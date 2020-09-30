1926 - 2020 With great sadness in our hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Freda Porter, age 94, on September 20, 2020. She was predeceased by our father Alan Porter, her second husband Walter Bergeron, her parents, four brothers, three sisters, many relatives and friends. She leaves behind her sister Gisele; daughters, Lillian Fakim and Kathy Silvestri (Alain Zaccaro); grandchildren, Jason Berencsi and Julie Wiltshire (John); Vanessa, Eric and Jenna Silvestri; great grandchildren Alexander Lehouillier and Idris Silvestri; dear friends, Celine Cheshire since the age of 5, Pauline Bergeron, Father Roland Bonenfant, Lara, Shawn and Dr. Eileen Alexander. We express our appreciation to the staff at Garden City Manor, St. Catharines, Ontario. A heartfelt thank you to Sidney and Victoria who made videocalls possible during the COVID-19 lockdown. Freda was reassured that we were near and dear. We were close at heart even though we were apart. We are also grateful to the nurses and doctors at St. Catharines Hospital who were so attentive and compassionate during her final days with us. With tears in our eyes but smiles on our faces, we reflect upon her inspiration and strength. We will miss her more than words can express. She will also be remembered for her unwavering faith, belief in the power of prayer, sense of humour, quick wit, vibrant energy, whimsical laughter, twinkling eyes, and radiant glow. Her heart was always filled with light and love for everyone. Freda has always been our Angel on Earth praying for us . . . . . now she is our Angel in Heaven. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, private arrangements will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paroisse Du Sacre-Coeur in memory of Freda. Arrangements in care of JJ PATTERSON & SONS FUNERAL RESIDENCE 19 Young Street, Welland Online memories and condolences www.jjpatterson.ca