Alice BUNDZEAK

Peacefully surrounded by her family at the N.H.S. - Welland Site on Monday, June 29, 2020. Alice (Bogdanski) of St. Catharines in her 91st year. Wife of the late Bill Bundzeak. Alice is survived by her four loving children Lori (the late Peter), William Bundzeak, Ron Bundzeak (Kathy) and Garry Bundzeak (Shelley). Loving grandma to Cara (Doug), Dayton, Jason, Steven, Steve, Krysta and great grandmother to Isla, Emerson, Scarlett and Everett. Daughter of the late Antoni and Otylia Bogdanski. Sister of the late Chester and Anne Bogdanski and the late Edward Bogdanski. Grandma Alice always enjoyed attending her grandchildren's hockey games and tournaments, cheering for her beloved Leafs and Blue Jay's and listening to Tom Jones songs. She was a bit of a speed demon and had several speeding tickets to prove it. At home Alice was in her glory entertaining family and friends while cooking her specialties - Cabbage Rolls and Perogies. Tending to her yard was a favorite pastime as she cared for her flower beds and especially her roses. She also loved several pets over the years and most recently enjoyed her time spent with Max the German shepherd. Following Alice's wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society would be appreciated and may be made through the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold. A Special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Shorthills Villa Retirement Community, Fonthill and the Nurses and Doctor's from the Woolcott Wing of the Welland Hospital for their care and compassion On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Sadly missed by those hearts whose lives and souls you touched with your loving, caring and kindness, never to be forgotten. Every end is a new beginning, Greeted by friends and family, The Lord is thy Shepherd.