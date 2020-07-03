1/1
Alice BUNDZEAK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully surrounded by her family at the N.H.S. - Welland Site on Monday, June 29, 2020. Alice (Bogdanski) of St. Catharines in her 91st year. Wife of the late Bill Bundzeak. Alice is survived by her four loving children Lori (the late Peter), William Bundzeak, Ron Bundzeak (Kathy) and Garry Bundzeak (Shelley). Loving grandma to Cara (Doug), Dayton, Jason, Steven, Steve, Krysta and great grandmother to Isla, Emerson, Scarlett and Everett. Daughter of the late Antoni and Otylia Bogdanski. Sister of the late Chester and Anne Bogdanski and the late Edward Bogdanski. Grandma Alice always enjoyed attending her grandchildren's hockey games and tournaments, cheering for her beloved Leafs and Blue Jay's and listening to Tom Jones songs. She was a bit of a speed demon and had several speeding tickets to prove it. At home Alice was in her glory entertaining family and friends while cooking her specialties - Cabbage Rolls and Perogies. Tending to her yard was a favorite pastime as she cared for her flower beds and especially her roses. She also loved several pets over the years and most recently enjoyed her time spent with Max the German shepherd. Following Alice's wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society would be appreciated and may be made through the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold. A Special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Shorthills Villa Retirement Community, Fonthill and the Nurses and Doctor's from the Woolcott Wing of the Welland Hospital for their care and compassion On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com Sadly missed by those hearts whose lives and souls you touched with your loving, caring and kindness, never to be forgotten. Every end is a new beginning, Greeted by friends and family, The Lord is thy Shepherd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
2 Regent Street
Thorold, ON L2V 3Y7
(905) 227-0161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved