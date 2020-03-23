|
Peacefully at Tabor Manor, St. Catharines with family by her side, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in her 94th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ray. Much loved mother of Mary Earley of Texas, Diane Patterson, Mike (Christine) Earley of St Catharines. Cherished grandmother to Ryan Patterson, Heather (Adrian) Palmer, Sarah, Christopher, Jonathan Earley. Great grandmother to Charlotte Palmer. She is survived by her sisters Dorothy Glover, Mary Clark and brother Mac (Joanne) Sutherland. Predeceased by her sister Mable Reilly, Gladys Richardson, Evelyn Sutherland and brother Wilfred Sutherland. Predeceased also by brothers-in-law Wallace Reilly, Evan Richardson, Donald Clark, Leslie Glover, John Earley and sisters-in-law Marian Sutherland, Velda Sutherland and Betty Earley. Will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews here and in the United States. Thanks to Tabor Manor for their compassion and care. Friends were received on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at DENNING'S OF STRATHROY, 32 Metcalfe St W from 11 AM until the time of service at 12 PM. Interment took place in Strathroy Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or . Online condolences and donations may be left at www.strathroyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 23, 2020