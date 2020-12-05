(nee Peel) December 7, 1916 to December 2, 2020 Passed away peacefully with her son Clive by her side. Predeceased by her husband Donald. Loving grandmother of Nicole and Danielle. Predeceased by 6 siblings. Alice was born and raised in Kamsack, Saskatchewan. She had a love of nursing which she practiced in Saskatchewan and later in Ontario in both general and psychiatric areas. She was an inspiration to many especially her granddaughters. Alice had an ability to laugh at herself and will be sadly missed by friends Maureen and Anne as well as other relatives. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, cremation will take place with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Princess Margaret Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 905-646-6322



