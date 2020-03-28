|
Passed away peacefully at Bella Senior Care Residence on Tuesday March 24, 2020. She has gone to her heavenly home at the age of 96. Alice was the beloved wife of Fred for 70 years. She was a devoted mother to Margaret, Debbie (Ralph), Cathy and Jennifer and the loved Grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews as well as her First Baptist Church family and friends. A private graveside service was held at Fairview Cemetery, Niagara Falls. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a future date. The family would like to thank Bella Senior Care Residence for the love and care they have shown to Alice and family for the last few years. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church Niagara, Canadian Baptist Ministries or the . Arrangements are in the care of Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON and memories, photos and condolences may be shared online at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020