Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice LATHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Marie (Pirson) LATHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Marie (Pirson) LATHAM Obituary
LATHAM, Alice Marie (nee Pirson) Suddenly on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at the Port Colborne Hospital at the age of 88, with her family by her side. Loving mother of Jerry (Lennie), Bill, Carol (predeceased 2014), Shirley (Louie), Jim (Anna), Jean (Brian). Loving grandmother of Robert, John, Brenda, Randy, Bradley, Tonya, DJ, Zach, Alex, Kara, Brianna and Brandon. Loving great-grandmother of Clara, Rose, John, Keaton, Jeremiah, Mia. Survived by her siblings Ruth Martin, Harry Pirson, Fred Pirson (Donna), Emerson Pirson (Jessie), Mary Jane VanLuttikhuisen, Betty Bolduc, George Pirson (Linda), Keith Pirson, and John Pirson (Barb) and many nieces and nephews. Alice is predeceased by her parents Earl and Irene, children Gary, Carol (2014), brother Ronald Pirson (1981), sister Ethel (2007), brother-in-law Tony VanLuttikhuisen (2012) and sister-in-law Judy Pirson (2015). The family extends sincere thanks to the staff on 2-South of the Port Colborne Hospital for their care and compassion. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There was a private burial at Morgan's Point Cemetery. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -