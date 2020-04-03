|
|
LATHAM, Alice Marie (nee Pirson) Suddenly on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at the Port Colborne Hospital at the age of 88, with her family by her side. Loving mother of Jerry (Lennie), Bill, Carol (predeceased 2014), Shirley (Louie), Jim (Anna), Jean (Brian). Loving grandmother of Robert, John, Brenda, Randy, Bradley, Tonya, DJ, Zach, Alex, Kara, Brianna and Brandon. Loving great-grandmother of Clara, Rose, John, Keaton, Jeremiah, Mia. Survived by her siblings Ruth Martin, Harry Pirson, Fred Pirson (Donna), Emerson Pirson (Jessie), Mary Jane VanLuttikhuisen, Betty Bolduc, George Pirson (Linda), Keith Pirson, and John Pirson (Barb) and many nieces and nephews. Alice is predeceased by her parents Earl and Irene, children Gary, Carol (2014), brother Ronald Pirson (1981), sister Ethel (2007), brother-in-law Tony VanLuttikhuisen (2012) and sister-in-law Judy Pirson (2015). The family extends sincere thanks to the staff on 2-South of the Port Colborne Hospital for their care and compassion. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There was a private burial at Morgan's Point Cemetery. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 3, 2020