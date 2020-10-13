Born March 9, 1923 in Parry Sound, ON and passed away peacefully October 9, 2020 in St. Catharines, ON at the age of 97. Alice was one of 8 children born to Percy and Annie (nee Cooper). As the oldest girl in a family of eight children she took on a caregiving roll from a young age; always helping her mother whom she simply adored. Alice spent her youth growing up in Long Branch, ON and later moved to St. Catharines with her husband where she welcomed and raised her boys, Robert and Ralph. In addition to being a caregiver Alice was a hard worker and always gave of herself. Throughout the 1950's and 1960's she provided rooms in her eight bedroom home on Queenston St. where she worked tirelessly for her roomers and family alike. With the growing of her boys Alice transitioned to work outside the home, this included working at Loblaw's grocery store on Church St, McCordick Leather on Grantham Ave and lastly as an office cleaner for Dr's. J.J. Fraser & A. Horowitz. Alice was a long-time resident of Luther Manor, a proud member and volunteer of St. Catharines Rowing Club's Henley Island Helpers, Lutheran Braille Workers, Lutheran Seminary and Christ Lutheran Church and its choir. Alice also spent countless hours volunteering at Connaught Public School and within the Boy Scouts organization. If Alice wasn't at one of her club meetings, volunteering, or out with family and friends she was in the kitchen; she always had a full course meal prepped and freshly baked cookies. Alice was always up for a game of Rummikub and enjoyed gardening, listening to music, singing, cooking, baking and roller-skating and playing baseball in her younger years. She will be missed by many friends and remembered for her sense of humour, her impeccable dress, her perfectly organized and clean house/apartment and her need to have her hair done, nails polished and 'lips on'. Above all else Alice's family was most important to her, her pride and joy being her grandchildren. Alice will be lovingly remembered and missed by her son's Bob Martens (Donna) and Ralph Martens, her grandchildren Erika Paton (Gavin), Lianne Sahs (Trevor), Jennifer Ciolfi (Scott) and Paul and Sarah Martens as well as her "number 1's", her great-grandchildren; Eli Sahs, Danika Sahs, Ella Paton and Victoria Ciolfi. She was predeceased by great-grandchildren; Dominic Sahs (2010) and Kamryn Sahs (2011) and was eagerly awaiting another Ciolfi baby due in March 2021. Service arrangements are being finalized. In-Lieu of flowers a donation in Alice's name to either Christ Lutheran Church or the St. Catharines Rowing Club would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared on Considerate Cremation & Burial Services website www.ccbscares.ca