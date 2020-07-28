It is with profound sadness that the family of Alice "Gayle" Myers of Cold Lake, Alberta announce her passing on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Cold Lake, Alberta at the age of 77 years. Gayle is lovingly survived by her husband of 25 years, Ron Myers; son: Lloyd (Alison) Brens; daughter-in-law: Jennifer Brens (Dave); six stepchildren: Ronnie (Amy) Myers, Joanne (Sam) Spicer, Wade (Jen) Myers, Leon (Chantal) Myers, Troy (Ginger) Myers, David Myers; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother: Douglas Wayne Allan; special friend: Kathy Pedersen. Gayle was predeceased by her parents: Douglas and Lucy Allan; two sons: Kevin Brens, Leonard "Len" Lambert Brens; brother: John Edward "Jack" Allan. A Celebration of Gayle's Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for many friends and family to gather. Memorial tributes in memory of Gayle may be sent to Haying in the 30's, PO Box 35, Mallaig, AB T0A 2K0.