1/1
Alice "Gayle" Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that the family of Alice "Gayle" Myers of Cold Lake, Alberta announce her passing on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Cold Lake, Alberta at the age of 77 years. Gayle is lovingly survived by her husband of 25 years, Ron Myers; son: Lloyd (Alison) Brens; daughter-in-law: Jennifer Brens (Dave); six stepchildren: Ronnie (Amy) Myers, Joanne (Sam) Spicer, Wade (Jen) Myers, Leon (Chantal) Myers, Troy (Ginger) Myers, David Myers; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother: Douglas Wayne Allan; special friend: Kathy Pedersen. Gayle was predeceased by her parents: Douglas and Lucy Allan; two sons: Kevin Brens, Leonard "Len" Lambert Brens; brother: John Edward "Jack" Allan. A Celebration of Gayle's Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for many friends and family to gather. Memorial tributes in memory of Gayle may be sent to Haying in the 30's, PO Box 35, Mallaig, AB T0A 2K0.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved