Alice RUHE VALENTEYN
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 96. Predeceased by her first spouse, Tony Valenteyn and her second spouse Peter Ruhe. Loving mother and stepmother of John (Brenda) Valenteyn, Frances (Tom) Pettigrew, Tina Valenteyn, Tony (Rachel) Ruhe, Fred (Lynn) Ruhe, Joanne (Dave) Gray, the late Matt (Arlene) and the late Mary (Kurt). Cherished grandmother to Jeremy, Tony and Jacqulyn Jones, Brian and David Pettigrew, Beau, Patrick, Chantal and Kevin Rivard, Marty and Susan Ruhe, Alex and Adrienne Ruhe-Lischke, Peter, Frederick, Miriam, Ruth, Sylvia, Bettina, and Elisabeth Ruhe, of Norway. Beloved Oma of Lindsay Jonovich. Great-grandmother to many great-grandchildren. Much loved sister of Martin (Nel) and Gre in Holland. Alice will be fondly missed by her nieces and nephews in Canada and in Holland. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A Celebration of Alice's life will be held at a later date.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
