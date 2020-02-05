|
It is with great sadness that the family of Alicia Ann Canaski announces her sudden passing on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 34. Alicia will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, huge heart, and spunky attitude that we all loved. She had an unconditional love for animals that was inspiring, and she loved her four-legged babies Dakar, Gemma, Athena. Predeceased her grandparents Patricia and Joseph Canaski, Florence Barth (GG), and Leah Harlow. Will be forever missed by her mother Tina Maxim (Eric) and father Dean Downing (Diane), her siblings Misty LeLay (JC), Brandi Robbins (Johnathon), and Cody Maxim, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends and family may visit on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon until the time of the service at 12 Noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial to follow at Ridgeway Memorial Cemetery. If so desired, donations may be made to the SPCA. Rest easy our dear angel, we love you.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 5, 2020