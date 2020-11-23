1/1
Alida (Reinholds) ROZENTALS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Alida at the age of 86. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Silvija and Judite, and her granddaughter Rhianna. She is fondly remembered by the Sprott family - her niece Vizma and her husband Eric, as well as their children Larissa and Juliana. Also her other niece Mudite Reinholds and her children Sharman and Julija. Alida was born in Latvia on October 26, 1934 to Janis and Milda Reinholds. Her only brother Valdemars died several years ago. Coming from Latvia, a country which struggled, Alida and her husband always made sure their children and grandchild had what they needed, putting others before themselves. Alida will be joining her husband Valdis who passed away 5 years ago and has been dearly missed by her. The family will be holding a private service for Alida. Arrangements entrusted to the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel; 75 Church St., St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
9056846346
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved