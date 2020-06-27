Allan "Al" Garner
Passed away peacefully in Vancouver on June 13th, 2020 at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer. He accepted his fate with peace and faced death with courage and dignity. Al was born and raised in Welland and moved to Vancouver in the early 70s. He led a unique and varied life. He loved sports and had a keen interest in sports media, an area in which he enjoyed some modest success. He had a gift for meeting the right people and knack for accessing interesting places. He also enjoyed travelling and visited many countries. He will be sadly missed by his family and his many friends. May he rest in peace.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.
