COONS, Allan Harold 'Lug' - It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Allan H. Coons 'Papa' at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday April 18, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of 67 years to Frances (nee Clark) and cherished father to Marc (Candyce) and Steve. Loving Papa to Leanne (Terry), Kevin (Shawna), Tim ( Laura), Jesse, Jordan (Holly) Patti, (Kyle) and great-grandpa 'GG' to his little angels Bianca, Brooklyn and Rayden. Fondly remembered by his sister Pat (Ed), brother-in-law Robert, sisters-in-law Bev, Ruth (John) and Judy (the late Walt). Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, especially Carolyn and Laura who he considered like daughters to him. Predeceased by his sister Rita, and brother Roy and sister-in-law Eileen. Al was a very avid Golfer and member of the 'Happy Gang' at Willowdell Golf Course for many years. He also enjoyed time golfing with good friends Addie, Eric, Sonny and all the 'Boys of Butler' and was grateful for their continued friendship. He was very proud that his children and grandchildren took up the game he loved, as well as the time spent teaching and playing with them. He enjoyed playing cards, bocce, bowling and spending time with his friends, 'The Twelve Pack' for 30+ years. Al worked at Acres for more than 40 years. He was also a proud member of the Stamford Center Volunteer Fireman's Association (SCVFA) for 60 years, starting as a Bunker Volunteer until the amalgamation. He was proud to be part of the community support of the SCVFA. From the carnival's Chuck-a-luck booth to the coffee time with these special friends, he enjoyed it all. A special thanks to Dr. Girard and staff Lorenza and Laura for the many years of great care as well as Dr. Tannous and staff Kathy and Lucy. Also a special thanks to Ash Boulus and staff of Greater Niagara General Pharmacy for wonderful heartfelt care. Ash was a very compassionate, helpful, vital part of Al's care. Much appreciated over the years were great neighbours Mary Pauco, and the Keith, Macklem and Kropac families for their kindness and encouragement. Also a thanks to the St. Andrew's Church folks for their friendship. Andy's Bistro soups were his favorite, along with the Shoulder to Shoulder volunteers. Cremation has taken place, with interment at Fairview Cemetery. A celebration of Al's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. In memory of Al donations to St. Andrew's United Church Shoulder to Shoulder Program would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 21, 2020