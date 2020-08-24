1/1
Allan Isban Kulawic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our superhero Allan, who passed away suddenly at Hamilton General Hospital on Friday, August 21, 2020 with family by his side. Allan is survived by the love of his life Yvonne (O'Gorman) and his two daughters Sarah (Alex) and Rachel (Jason). Allan will also be greatly missed by his father Walter, sisters Kelly and Amy, Pauline O'Gorman, Helen and Kevin Yule and his many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in death by his mother Carol Kulawic, grandparents Don and Audrey Yule and Cassandra and John Kulawic and Jack O'Gorman. We welcome friends and family to a public visitation held at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St.,Vineland on Thursday, August 27th from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and entrance into visitation will be marshalled by funeral home staff and adhere to provincial physical distancing policies. A private service will be held on Friday, August 28th. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved