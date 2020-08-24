It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our superhero Allan, who passed away suddenly at Hamilton General Hospital on Friday, August 21, 2020 with family by his side. Allan is survived by the love of his life Yvonne (O'Gorman) and his two daughters Sarah (Alex) and Rachel (Jason). Allan will also be greatly missed by his father Walter, sisters Kelly and Amy, Pauline O'Gorman, Helen and Kevin Yule and his many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in death by his mother Carol Kulawic, grandparents Don and Audrey Yule and Cassandra and John Kulawic and Jack O'Gorman. We welcome friends and family to a public visitation held at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St.,Vineland on Thursday, August 27th from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required and entrance into visitation will be marshalled by funeral home staff and adhere to provincial physical distancing policies. A private service will be held on Friday, August 28th. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca