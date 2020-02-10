|
|
Of Port Colborne passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Welland County General Hospital on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Doreen Thompson (2010), loving father of Lori (Bryan) Elliott of Port Colborne and Sandra Thompson of Niagara Falls, devoted grandfather of Matthew (Gabrielle) Porter and their son Max, Laura Elliott (Ryan). Allan was predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Viola Thompson. Born in Humberstone, he has lived in this area all of his life. He worked for Consumers Gas for many years from where he retired. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Association. Arrangements entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 10, 2020