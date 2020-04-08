|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Allan Clifford Misener on Monday, April 6, 2020 in his 69th year, after a year and a half battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Kathy (Boric) Misener. Beloved father of Kevin and Cindy Heinrich (Martin). Cherished grandpa of Alexander, Matthias and Nicholas. He was predeceased by his parents Clifford and Pauline and his loving in-laws Milka and Ivan Sakach. Cremation has taken place with inurnment to be held at a later date. Welland Funeral Home 827 East Main was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 8, 2020