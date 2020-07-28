1/1
Allan William Reid
Al passed away peacefully in his home in the care of his family on July 25, 2020. Dearly missed by his loving wife of 48 years Betty Ann. He will be sadly missed by children Kellie (Darrell) Blue and Rodney (Diana) Reid and grandchildren Knathan, Mya, Matt, Adam, Layla, Thomas and Karys. Survived by his sisters Audrey (the late Lloyd) Ogilvie and Linda (Douglas) Reid as well as several nieces and nephews. Al retired from the Town of Fort Erie in 1996 and since has kept busy working at various places, including the Niagara Parks Commission at the Whirlpool Golf Course for the past 17 years. He was very active in the recreation field having coached baseball and hockey as well as being a hockey referee and baseball umpire. A proud member of the Fort Erie community, Al was recognized for his contributions by many organizations including the Fort Erie Kinsmen, Kinsmen Minor Hockey, Big Brothers and Sisters and the Fort Erie Volunteer Firefighter's Association. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. Family and friends will support each other during a time of visiting on Thursday, July 30th from 5-8 p.m. To comply with COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you contact the funeral home at 905-871-0444 to book an arrival time. Masks are required. A private funeral service will take place. If so desired, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. The family thank Dr. Zammit-Maempel, Dr. Dooler and home care nurses Melissa, Iran and Tawyna who provided excellent and compassionate care during Al's last few months.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 28, 2020.
