Allen "Wayne" FYFE
Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Devoted and cherished by his wife Patricia Fyfe (nee. Herman) of 37 years. Beloved and loving father of David (Carly) and proud grandfather of Deven, Jadyn, Aria and Sienna. Son of the late Michael Fyfe and Dorothy Mae Saylors of the Chapleau Cree Band. Loving brother of Rita, Michele and Sharon. Predeceased by his siblings Michael and Kathy. Dear brother-in-law of James (Fiona) Herman and predeceased by brother-in-law Gerald Herman. Wayne retired from the TTC (Danforth Division) after a 30 year career 1968-1998. To GNGH's Jennifer Law, Dr. Malcolm, Peter Morrone, ICU RN's and RT's you are all exceptional and truly stand behind Niagara Health's motto. For this we will ever be grateful for your kindness and compassion shown through Wayne's journey. To my best friend Ginny, thank you for your support and making yourself available throughout these troubling times. We also would like to thank Rev. Bob Bond for being supportive, caring and providing guidance as needed. A special thanks to nurse Althea at the Welland Hospital for the care and compassion shown and being there for me during this difficult time. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY where a private family burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Niagara Health Foundation (Most Urgent Needs- Niagara Falls in drop down menu). You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 18, 2020.
