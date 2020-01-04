Home

Allen Raymond DAVISON


1932 - 2020
passed away on December 31, 2019. Allen was born in Port Colborne on July 24, 1932 to Beatrice and Raymond Davison. He was the loving husband of 58 years to Margaret. Proud father and grandfather of his three sons Gary, Michael (Sara) and Keith and his three grandchildren Luke, Julia and Seth. Dear brother of the late Donna Seeman, Janet Sizaire (Michel) and Gail Yablo (Morton) and will be missed by his nieces and nephews. Allen worked at INCO for 27 years and as a mailman in Port Colborne for 12 years. He was a farmer and steward of the land and working the fields to produce good crops provided much satisfaction. Cremation has taken place and a gathering to honour his memory will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135, Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com Go in peace, we love you Allen
