In memory of our amazing father on his birthday. It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Allen Theodore Balz, September 9, 1935 - January 25, 2020. Devoted husband of 61 years to Lynn. Much loved, inspiring father to Darlene (Don) and Christopher (Starlene). Proud Opa of Amanda and Jarrett. Loving son of the late Martha & Eugen Balz. Brother of the late Frank Balz. Allen was a downhill skier, water skier, swimmer, gardener, traveller, reader, sports fan, model railroad hobbyist and a proud Canadian. He had a curious mind about the world around him. He loved taking his children and grandchildren for hikes in The Niagara Escarpment. There was nothing he couldn't organize, build, fix or help and teach his children about. Allen was a certified electrician who rose through the ranks to become Marine Superintendent with Canal Marine, primarily at Port Weller Dry Docks as well as at Collingwood and Thunder Bay Shipyards. Alzheimers took this extraordinary man from our lives but never from our hearts. As per Allen's wishes, cremation took place with a private service



