On September 22, 2020, Allison Anne Barr, beloved sister of Susan Gammage, Eric and Desmond Behan, aunt of Angela Gammage and Jocelyn Cudmore, friend and colleague passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving friends and family. Ali was born in NYC and spent her formative years exploring the mountains, seas and towns of Puerto Rico. Her education began at Boston U. before moving to Georgia where her work at the extension service of the University of Georgia sparked a lifelong study of the botanical world. In 1989 she immigrated to Canada and subsequently earned a diploma in Landscape Architecture from Ryerson and an Honours B.Sc from the University of Guelph. Whether as judge at agricultural fairs, columnist for Niagara Farmers Monthly or manager in the horticultural industry, Allison's life was dedicated to educating the public about the importance of cultivating and nurturing the diversity, beauty and power of the plant world. Allison spent the last 15 years of her career at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency where she worked as Plant Protection Officer before taking on the challenging role of National Operations Specialist within the Plant Operational Guidance and Expertise Team. She proudly served as shop steward. The family extends our deepest gratitude to the many talented and dedicated colleagues at the CFIA who were so generous with the tender mercies that comforted Ali's last days. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Cremation has taken place as per her wishes. Donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy of Canada. May the seeds of her generous heart, wise counsel and delight of all things botanical take root in the hearts and gardens of all who knew her. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca