We are saddened to announce the passing of Aloijz, peacefully with his family at his side after a long courageous battle with cancer on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the age of 82. Beloved husband and best friend to Katharina Plut (Sawatzky) for 60 blessed years. Cherished father to Mary Anna Walsh (Darryn Walsh), Peter Plut (Roxanne Stefanac), and Joanna Bilecki (Brendan MacLeod). Special Papa to Natasa Morocco, Kaloni Plut, Logan Plut, Ricky Bilecki and Ivan Bilecki. Aloijz will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brothers, sisters, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Aloijz was happily retired from General Motors. In his favorite passtime, he enjoyed woodworking, creating furniture and various craft pieces for family and friends. His family extends a heartfelt and sincere 'Thank You' to all the doctors, nurses and caregivers at the St. Catharines General Hospital, Walker Family Cancer Centre and Juravinski Hospital, and to his many family and friends that made a difference with their care and compassion during his many years of battling cancer. A private family service and burial will take place at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY. Donations in Aloijz's memory can be made to the . Share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 15, 2020