Alvin Augustus WILLIAMS
Peacefully, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the St. Catharines General Hospital, Alvin passed away at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Donnett. Loved father of Marie Williams (Alex Verrault) and Philip Williams. Dear brother of Mercylyn Williams. Sadly missed by many other extended family and friends. Alvin was very fun loving, very kind and also a hard worker. The family wish to let everyone know that there will be a Memorial Service for Alvin once Covid 19 restrictions are lifted. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). Donations to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated by the family. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 8, 2020.
